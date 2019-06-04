How to watch the Destiny 2 Crown of Sorrow raid race

The Crown of Sorrow raid unlocks at 4 pm PT and midnight in the UK. The winning team will have to use puzzle-solving skills, teamwork and disciplined shooting to take the prize. This year the winners will take home the belt above. It may take a while—many hours probably—but you get to watch players try to solve one of Bungie's most fiendish challenges.

For this raid Bungie has applied new rules to try and create a fairer race. A 24 hour 'Contest' modifier will nullify power advantage across the raid to stop teams from farming their way to a big advantage. The Forsaken raids are also closing temporarily to stop teams from farming powerful raid drops.

We've rounded up some of the most competitive streams below, but it's worth keeping an eye on the Twitch Destiny 2 page. Teams that forge ahead will likely claim a higher spot on the page as viewers flutter between players. Personally this will be the first time I've watched the race, but Tim Clark, PC Gamer's big Destiny 2 player, has a few thoughts below on what to expect from each stream tonight.

If you're planning on joining the race, you'll need our detailed power levelling guide.

Datto and Math Class

Tim says: These guys are the brainiacs of the D2 scene, and the one's who figured out The Vault in Last Wish. Datto can get a little salty if things aren't going his way, but only because he demands excellence of his teammates. That and the fact they all stayed up over 24 hours during one raid.

Gladd and Redeem

Tim says: Both incredibly chill and incredibly beast, the Redeem boys have multiple world's firsts behind him and are renowned as some of the best PvE players in the game. Will enter the race as favourites.

Redeem's team features Gladd, Chevy, Modern, Ehroar, Flesh, and Sweat.

Slayerage and TheLegendHimself

Tim says: Slayer made his name for ridiculous solo feats against raid bosses, but though he's been playing a lot of Overwatch of late, you can expect him and his clan to take a punt at this.

Teawrex and friends

Tim says: Alongside other high-profile streamers including King Gothalion and Professor Broman, this team will be one to watch if you like shouty jokes along with your team wipes. Make no mistake though, they're competitive, and even placed first in the King's Fall raid during Destiny 1.