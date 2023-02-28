All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse items and Lightfall exotics

The Destiny 2 Season of Defiance is here, and with it a whole storeload of ornaments for both the new exotics arriving in Lightfall as well as beloved older weapons and armour that might make a bit of comeback now Strand has arrived. If you include the stasis bow from the season pass and the exotic from the upcoming Realm of Nightmares raid, there are a lot of new weapons to claim.
That's not even mentioning the sparrows, ships, and ghosts on offer if you want a little Lightfall style and are willing to part with some real cash in order to purchase the Silver to acquire them. Either way, here's every new Season of the Defiance Eververse item, as well as all of the exotics that arrived with Lightfall, both in the expansion, and as part of the season.
Eververse armour sets
Limitless Subversion set (Hunter)
Cogent Beat set (Titan)
Technologic set (Warlock)
Exotic armour
Cyrtarachne’s Façade (Hunter helmet): This exotic helmet gives you Woven Mail when you use the Strand grapple ability, providing flinch and overall damage resistance—except for getting shot in the head, that is.
Speedloader's Slacks (Hunter legs): Dodging boosts reload speed, handling, and airborne effectiveness for you and nearby allies. While active, final blows strengthen the buff up to five stacks.
Swarmers (Warlock boots): These Warlock boots spawn Threadlings when you destroy a Strand Tangle, either by shooting one, or by picking it up and throwing it. Your Threadlings also unravel targets that they damage.
Ballidorse Wrathweavers (Warlock gloves): These gloves make your Stasis Winters Wrath shockwave deal increased shatter damage, and give an overshield and increased stasis damage to allies caught in range of it.
Cadmus Ridge Lancecap (Titan helmet): Diamond Lances create Stasis Crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and final blows with a Stasis weapon create Diamond Lances.
Abeyant Leap (Titan boots): These Titan boots improve the Drengr's Lash Strand aspect, allowing it to spawn two additional lashes when you use a barricade that seek out targets and suspend them in the air. Hitting targets with the lashes gives you woven mail.
Exotic weapons
Verglas Curve (Stasis bow): Kind of like a Stasis Ticuu's Divination but the opposite way around. Final blows with this bow grant Stasis arrows that you can then hip-fire at enemies to freeze them and create Stasis crystals.
Final Warning (Strand sidearm): This Strand sidearm could be compared to the smart pistol from Titanfall, where you hold down the trigger to mark targets and load bullets, before unleashing a volley of shots. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst unravels them.
Deterministic Chaos (Void machine gun): This rhythm-based LMG weakens enemies every fourth shot with a Heavy Metal round. The fourth Heavy Metal round you fire makes targets volatile on impact.
Winterbite (Stasis glaive): This heavy-slot stasis glaive fires a frost orb that floats above enemies, freezing them. Its kinetic melee attack also deals extra damage and slows targets when it's loaded.
Exotic ornaments
Thanatic Instinct (Hunter legs universal ornament)
Siedr (Young Ahamkara's Spine ornament)
Acolyte's Ambition (Wormhusk Crown ornament)
Astrotracts (Warlock legs universal ornament)
Occisor Dracanum (Sunbracer's ornament)
Phoenix Renascence (Dawn Chorus ornament)
Potentiate Treads (Titan legs universal ornament)
Augmented Auspice (Synthoceps ornament)
Hjorprimul (Loreley Splendour ornament)
Shiro's Watch (Trespasser ornament)
Calefactor (Forerunner ornament)
Chronos Exegesis (No Time to Explain ornament)
Heat Sink (Erianna's Vow ornament)
O Fortune Mine (Bad Juju ornament)
Archon Prime (Outbreak Perfected ornament)
Whaler's Whim (Wish-Ender ornament)
Alhidade (Crimson ornament)
Karesansui (Jade Rabbit ornament)
Omnipotentia (Tractor Cannon ornament)
Exotic ghosts, sparrows, and ships
Clean Lines Shell (Ghost)
Vice Cruiser (Sparrow)
Synthowl (Ship)