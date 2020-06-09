Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals has begun, new dungeon goes live today

The Future of Destiny 2 (Image credit: Bungie) Bungie also revealed the next Destiny 2 expansion today, Beyond Light, and major changes coming courtesy of the new Content Vault. We also talked to general manager Mark Noseworthy about the future of Destiny 2.

The Season of Arrivals has arrived in Destiny 2: A mysterious Pyramid ship that's been gliding through humanity's solar system is now looming above Io, confronting Guardians with new activities, rewards, gear, and questions.

Beginning at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET today, a new dungeon called Prophecy will be opened to all players—no season pass required—with new DAITO Foundry armor and "reprised" Trials of the Nine armor sets waiting to be earned.

A new Season of Arrivals gameplay video showcases some of the action coming in Prophecy:

Guardians will also face a new public event beneath the ship, where the enemies of humanity are being summoned by a strange power. A "Focusing" system for new engrams in the Season of Arrivals will also enable players to "fine-tune" their reward drops, while season pass holders will instantly unlock the new Witherhoard exotic grenade launcher and seasonal armor set.

Want to see some of the swanky new loot that's on the way? You know you do.

Image 1 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 4 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 5 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 6 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 7 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 8 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 10 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 15 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 16 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 20 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 21 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie) Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Bungie)

And of course, the arrival of a new power on humanity's doorstep brings with it some intriguing new mysteries. Who are these newcomers? And why are they calling others to Io?

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals is live now. You can find out more about what's ahead at bungie.net, and the full sandbox patch notes are up at bungie.net.