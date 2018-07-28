Destiny 2 will ramp up PvP weapon damage for quicker 'time to kill'

Destiny 2 PvP players will soon find themselves killing enemies faster thanks to a boost to weapon damage across the board, Bungie has confirmed.

The Forsaken expansion, due on September 4, will see the "time to kill" reduced in the Crucible, senior sandbox designer Jon Weisnewski said in a blog post. "You may have noticed from some Forsaken coverage that the weapons are doing a bit more damage than they do in the current version of Destiny 2," he said.

"If you’re a seasoned Destiny 2 player, you may then extrapolate the possibility of a global lethality pass on weapons and abilities that may or may not be in the pipe to go live when Forsaken is released. I’m here to quickly confirm that, along with weapon slots and ammo availability, we have globally adjusted the 'time to kill' in the Crucible."

The "coverage" he referenced might be the work of streamer tripleWRECK, who noticed that footage of the upcoming PvP 4v4 Breakthrough mode, which is coming later this yet but not alongside Forsaken, showed a faster time to kill. "600rpm auto rifles are doing 21 damage per crit instead of 17 as they do now, an increase of 24% (rounded)," he said in a Reddit post. "Body shot damage is the same at 13, which suggests a crit multiplier increase from 1.3 to 1.6 (rounded).

"If Bungie can nail a quicker TTK, implement a healthy ammo economy that keeps players on an even playing field, and lower ability cooldowns then I believe Destiny 2 Crucible has a very bright future."

Thanks, Eurogamer.