Destiny 2 has the same glimmer farming cap as the first game

A report of a hidden "glimmer cap" in Destiny 2 that recently surfaced on Reddit isn't exactly news, because it's not actually new: It's a carryover from the original game that was implemented to limit the impact of farming. But since the first Destiny wasn't released for the PC, its existence is bound to be news to some of us. So consider this a friendly PSA that if you're looking to get rich quick by wiping out hordes of bad guys, it might not go quite as quickly as you expect.

The presence of the cap was confirmed by NoctisNoctua, who performed three not-exactly-scientific tests in the EDZ and one on Titan. He found that once he'd pulled in chunks of around 400 glimmer, it stopped coming until he stopped killing. After taking a short break and then returning to the slaughter, the cap was actually lower than it had been previously. Returning to the fight following a 20-second break, a chunk of 200 glimmer was enough to trigger the limit.

"In one particular instance, after I stopped gaining glimmer, I must have killed at least 60 enemies who didn't drop any glimmer at all. I was at 6000 glimmer, gained about 280 before the glimmer stopped, and then proceeded to kill enemies for several minutes after that," they wrote. "When I finally stopped and checked my inventory, I was at 6280 glimmer."

Noctis acknowledged in the post that the cap "may be old news," and commenters quickly pointed out that it is: One noted that the limit was implemented in Destiny because "too many of us [were] farming Exclusion Zone back when Saladin took Glimmer for his weapons and armor." Even so, not everyone is happy about it. Another redditor stated that if players want to farm, and they aren't breaking the rules when they do it, then they should be properly rewarded for it, which seems to me like a pretty fair point.

Or as another put it succinctly: "Another artificial barrier put up by the Bungie no-fun police."

The farming cap isn't likely to be an issue for most players. Glimmer is abundant anyway, and honestly there's not a whole lot you can do with it: It can be used to purchase weapon mods (which can be combined to create Legendary weapon mods that are actually useful, making mod purchases probably the best choice for a money sink), apply shaders, and pick up maps and reports from Cayde-6 that mainly just help you earn more glimmer. And it's not like you can save it up and then blow it all on your own private planet someday: Destiny 2 has a hard 100,000 glimmer cap, so excess you earn will go to waste anyway.