Destiny 2 gets a very green new Lightfall gameplay trailer

It's been a busy week for Destiny 2 enjoyers. The Season of the Seraph only launched on Tuesday, but thanks to a new trailer that just dropped at The Game Awards tonight, our thoughts are turning to next year's big Lightfall expansion.

In Lightfall, the guardians will travel to the previously hidden city of Neomuna on Neptune, in search of a mysterious weapon to aid in the fight against The Witness. That weapon is almost certainly a power called Strand, which is a new subclass for the guardians to mess about with. All the neon green stuff flashing around on screen? Strand. Bungie is billing it as a cosmic force that weaves the universe together, but in your hands it'll be an excuse to grapple around a neon-soaked cityscape and make like a verdant ninja.

On Neomuna, you'll have to tackle Emperor Calus, now transformed into a Disciple of The Witness, and his legion of Darkness-infused Cabal warriors. Also fresh off the Pyramid ship are new enemies called Tormentors, who Bungie is promising will pose an even bigger threat than the Lucent Hive that were introduced in this year's The Witchqueen expansion.

Some amount of help will be on hand in the form of Neomuna's own armed protectors: naninte weapon-wielding ass kickers called the Cloud Striders. In the trailer you can see one of them jetting around like the Silver Surfer. I'm willing to be the Lightfall sparrows are going to be especially lit.

Lightfall is out on February 28, 2023. Do try not to burn out completely before then.