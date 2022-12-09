Destiny 2 gets a very green new Lightfall gameplay trailer

By Tim Clark
published

It's almost time for the guardians final Strand.

Audio player loading…

It's been a busy week for Destiny 2 enjoyers. The Season of the Seraph only launched on Tuesday, but thanks to a new trailer that just dropped at The Game Awards tonight, our thoughts are turning to next year's big Lightfall expansion. 

Check it out below.

In Lightfall, the guardians will travel to the previously hidden city of Neomuna on Neptune, in search of a mysterious weapon to aid in the fight against The Witness. That weapon is almost certainly a power called Strand, which is a new subclass for the guardians to mess about with. All the neon green stuff flashing around on screen? Strand. Bungie is billing it as a cosmic force that weaves the universe together, but in your hands it'll be an excuse to grapple around a neon-soaked cityscape and make like a verdant ninja.

On Neomuna, you'll have to tackle Emperor Calus, now transformed into a Disciple of The Witness, and his legion of Darkness-infused Cabal warriors. Also fresh off the Pyramid ship are new enemies called Tormentors, who Bungie is promising will pose an even bigger threat than the Lucent Hive that were introduced in this year's The Witchqueen expansion.

Some amount of help will be on hand in the form of Neomuna's own armed protectors: naninte weapon-wielding ass kickers called the Cloud Striders. In the trailer you can see one of them jetting around like the Silver Surfer. I'm willing to be the Lightfall sparrows are going to be especially lit. 

Lightfall is out on February 28, 2023. Do try not to burn out completely before then.  

Tim Clark
Tim Clark

With over two decades covering videogames, Tim has been there from the beginning. In his case, that meant playing Elite in 'co-op' on a BBC Micro (one player uses the movement keys, the other shoots) until his parents finally caved and bought an Amstrad CPC 6128. These days, when not steering the good ship PC Gamer, Tim spends his time complaining that all Priest mains in Hearthstone are degenerates and raiding in Destiny 2. He's almost certainly doing one of these right now. 

See comments