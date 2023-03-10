Destiny 2 error codes and what they mean

Destiny 2 error codes are a familiar sight for those who play the game any length of time and, in the run up to Lightfall's release, they've definitely gotten more prevalent. Whether it's shutting off the API and access to associated apps, or more frequent downtimes to cope with server instability and disconnects, Destiny 2 is buggier than it's been for quite a while.

That doesn't mean genuine errors can't be fixed, though. In terms of other handy resources, I recommend keeping an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter (opens in new tab) if you want to know about upcoming server downtime. You can also check out the full list of error codes (opens in new tab) if yours isn't among the most common listed here. And, as a last resort, you can always post your issue in the help forum (opens in new tab) in hopes of a resolution. Here's the A-Z of the most common Destiny 2 error codes, what they mean, and what you should do to try and fix them.

Baboon

This is a general networking error that can be down to packet loss or disconnects between your network and Bungie. The recommended fix for this is swapping to a wired connection, since it'll allow you to rule out signal strength as the cause. If you continue to encounter the issue and can't log in, Bungie says you should refer to its network troubleshooting guide (opens in new tab), since the issue is possibly a result of your specific wi-fi setup. I used to have this issue all the time, but once I bought a better wireless adapter, a more stable connection resolved it.

Bee, Fly, and Lion

Similar to Baboon, these three error codes are caused by disconnects—either through packet loss, signal interruptions, or potentially even your wi-fi setup. These errors sometimes occur when other devices or applications are taking up bandwidth, so if they are, your first port of call should be to stop any non-Destiny internet usage. This issue can also be related to your internet service provider and potential outages. As with Baboon, try switching to a wired connection to see if that helps, and if not, check out that Bungie network troubleshooting guide to determine whether your setup is to blame.

Broccoli

This error code signifies that there's been an error detecting your GPU, which is usually caused by a driver crash on your PC. Though this might be somewhat out of your control, what you can do is make sure your operating system and drivers have the latest updates downloaded and installed.

Cat

A nice easy one: you've got to update the game. Log out and apply the newest update then you should be fine to start playing again.

Chicken

Another connection error code: Chicken is resolved through the same steps as the previous. You can switch to a wired connection, try limiting other applications or devices monopolising your bandwidth, or check out that network troubleshooting guide. Bungie also recommends clearing your download cache on Steam or turning your modem off and on again. If you suspect your router or connection type is to blame, then be sure to check out the advanced network guide (opens in new tab) for how to alter it.

Weasel

This is an all-encompassing error code for networking problems. The advised steps are the same as the previous connection error codes, i.e wired connection, closing bandwidth consuming apps, troubleshooting your connection type. If you can no longer start Destiny 2 after receiving this one, it's also advised that you turn your PC off and on again. Weasel errors can also occur if you've been banned and kicked from an activity. If you suspect that's the case, you can find more info on Bungie's account restrictions page (opens in new tab).

Monkey, Anteater, and Calabrese

More general networking errors, but Bungie doesn't provide many details in regards to these ones specifically apart from directing to the network troubleshooting guide again. Considering the fix for other connection based issues is generally swapping to a wired connection, turning your modem off and on again, closing other bandwidth-consuming apps, and troubleshooting your connection type, these are your best bet.

Plum

This error is specifically related to BattlEye detecting that your computer may be in violation of Bungie's terms of service (opens in new tab), i.e you're cheating maybe. That said, Bungie does also advise that you make sure you have the latest Windows applied before launching Destiny 2, as this may resolve the issue. You can get more details about potential Battleye issues on its FAQ page (opens in new tab).

Tapir

This error code means that Destiny is most probably down for maintenance. If you want to make sure, head on over to the Bungie Help Twitter, or check its scheduled maintenance page (opens in new tab) for when server downtimes are happening.

Turtle

If this is the first time you've gotten this error code, it's advised that you try the activity that caused it again and keep doing what you were doing before the error occurred. If it happens again, exit Destiny 2 and relaunch it. If the problem persists, try a wired connection, clearing your Steam download cache. If none of these resolve it, Bungie refers to the network troubleshooting guide.

Zebra