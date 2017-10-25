Destiny 2 dataminers uncover secrets, surprises, and spoilers

Destiny 2 finally came to the PC yesterday, and of course dataminers immediately dug into it to see what they could foretell of its future. One, a redditor named TheEcumene, found quite a bit, including voice lines referring to new worlds, Destiny 1 patrol zones, the Prison of Elders, and a number of other things that—fair warning—may well be minor (or major) spoilers.

Some of the uncovered content may be reworked or discarded material that wasn't fully excised from the game, or possibly related to forthcoming DLC. References to Osiris, for instance, are presumably connected to the Curse of Osiris expansion that appeared on the Microsoft store last month. Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon, gets a mention, as does something called the Myriad. Voice lines also make reference to Destiny 1 patrol zones including Venus, Mars, the Dreadnaught, and Old Russia, several Destiny 1 events, the Reef social hub, the Black Garden area seen at the end of the story, and Destiny 1's first raid, the Vault of Glass.

A lot of what's in the archive is pretty cryptic and won't mean much to people who aren't familiar with the first Destiny, but be aware that there's a potentially very big name-drop (a very big death) in the "Other Spoilers" directory—just in case "Other Spoilers" wasn't enough of a hint to stay away. Again, however, it's possible (and without revealing too much information myself, I'd say even likely) that the reference in question is an outtake: As Eurogamer pointed out, Destiny 2 was "rebooted" sometime in the first half of 2016, so it could be that the spoiler refers to something that doesn't actually happen in the game.

We're still working on our Destiny 2 review, so for now you can follow along with our review-in-progress. We've also got official notice from Bungie that reports of people being auto-banned are false