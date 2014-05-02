Popular

Defiance going free-to-play next month

By

Oh yeah, Defiance! For all its cross-media promises, neither the TV show nor its related MMO shooter made a compelling case to visit the future Earth it depicted. We've danced the dance of MMO indifference before, and so at this point know the steps: Trion Worlds have announced that the game will relaunch as a free-to-play title next month.

"By going free to play, we're lowering the barriers to entry and welcoming anyone to come play in our world," producer Trick Dempsey told [A]List Daily .

"We've known this transition was coming for a long time, and we've been changing the game drastically to address these issues prior to launch. Defiance was never a subscription game, so many of the issues endemic to free to play transitions were simply not an issue for us."

Subscription MMOs going free-to-play is a pretty regular occurrence, but Defiance only ever required a one-time purchase, much like Guild Wars 2. Even so, the popularity of free-to-play titles does suggest that any up front cost can be a major barrier to entry.

Defiance's free-to-play transition will take place on June 4th for PC.

Thanks, Games Industry .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments