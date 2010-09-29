Dawn of War II: Retribution shows off Eldar campaign

The new single player campaign for the next expansion to Dawn of War II, Retribution, will let you play as multiple races, including the Eldar. THQ have released a trailer showing the futuristic space elves slashing and blasting their way through a host of chaos. The trailer below includes twelve foot tall Wraithlords crushing chaos warriors with giant swords, and bucketloads of vomit.

If there's one thing that this trailer can teach us, it's that self destructing Greater Daemons of Corruption always have the last laugh. Retribution is due out early 2011 and will add new multiplayer units and a new race.