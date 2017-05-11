Dawn of War 2 Grand Master collection drops to $20

If you haven't already, now is your chance to jump into Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II. Over at IndieGala, you can grab the Grand Master Collection for just $20.

That's 75 percent off its normal selling price of $80, which is what Steam is charging. For a fraction of the retail cost, you can grab a Steam key from IndieGala. And if the pot needs sweetened, you can also claim a free Steam key for Raiden IV: Overkill for spending over $3.

The Grand Master Collection is the real treat here though. In comes with the core sci-fi RTS game plus nearly two dozen add-on packs and DLC, including Chaos Rising and various Retribution DLC.

You'll need a Steam account for this deal, along with even a semi-modern PC (think AMD Athlon 64 4400+ / Intel Core 2 Duo era).

Go here to get the Grand Master Collection for $20.

