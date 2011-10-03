Darkness 2 trailer's evil arms harm armed goons

[bcvideo id="1196564220001"]

The latest Darkness 2 trailer shows more clearly the slightly cel shaded, comic-book aesthetic Digital Extremes are adopting for the sequel. The Starbreeze adaptation of the comic series was almost monochromatic, and Jackie's demonic arm powers needed darkness to recharge. In the trailer above he's marching through well lit areas with snakey whacking arms on full show, which suggests we won't have to take as much care and planning to get past all of those gangsters, seemingly quite happy to get into a fight with a demonic enemy wielding four arms and two guns. That's the trouble with goons. They never know when to run.