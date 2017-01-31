Dark Souls sound designer's banging house tracks reissued on new compliation

According to Fact Mag, a collection of ambient and deep house music from Dark Souls sound designer Yuji Takenouchi will be reissued in a compilation this March.

Titled Brand New Day, the compilation collects three EPs recorded under the name Mr. YT, each released between 1997 and 1998: Brand New Day, Southern Paradise, and Parfum.

While the Dark Souls connection is indirect, it's easy to hear Takenouchi's appreciation for subtlety. Take a listen for yourself in the sampler below. None of the tracks would blow out your speakers, but the combination of deep bass, hypnotic samples, and steady rhythms make it nearly impossible not to move.

Brand New Day will be available March 10, but if the sampler helped you make up your mind, it's available for preorder here.