Popular

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is out

By

Ss Fe08dabb3c130ea401666f47e2eee03f6d1abee2.1920x1080

It should be a happy day for Dark Souls 2 fans—that is, if any enthusiastic explorer of a bleak, punishing world can understand a concept like "happy". Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is out, bringing DirectX 11 support, new enemy placements, tougher enemies, and new items and armour.

Cool, right? Except all of that costs £20/$30 to upgrade to. (£12/$20 if you own all the DLC as well.)

Here's the launch trailer:

If you're yet to buy DS2, the new version is a great package. For those looking to upgrade, it's a steep price. Not only that, but saves and other features won't transfer across to the new version.

"Online play, saves and achievements between these two versions are incompatible," explains a note on the Steam page for the original version. "Purchasing one version will not get you access to the other version."

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin comes bundled with all three DLC packs. It costs £30/$40 for those not looking to upgrade.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments