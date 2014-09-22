Dark Souls 2: Crown of the Ivory King DLC delayed to next week

Dark Souls fans understand that rushing in unprepared is almost always a prelude to getting a giant hammer up in the face. That's probably not what awaits From Software if they rush in with Dark Souls 2 DLC, but they've decided to wait nonetheless. The third part of the The Lost Crowns DLC trilogy, titled Crown of the Ivory King, was originally due out this Wednesday. Now, Namco Bandai has announced that—for reasons unknown—it's being delayed until next week, on 30 September.

Crown of the Ivory King is set to be a fitting end to an excellent series of post-release add-ons. This time, you'll be working through a frozen land of snowstorms and icy enemies. To help, a new follower system will be introduced. As you play through the DLC, you'll accumulate AI companions. The more you acquire, the easier the final boss fight will be.

See below for a brief chilly teaser of Ivory King's low-visibility vistas.