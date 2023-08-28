Dark and Darker wiped player progress today due to an influx of cheaters

Dungeon crawling PvP game Dark and Darker is undergoing maintenance and a server wipe today. Though you'll lose character progress, it is bringing back one of the best bits of the game: the voice chat.

Ironmace warned its players last week via its Discord server that a progress wipe would be incoming today and has now shared the rest of the details about what to expect after downtime.

"All character levels, items, gold, and skills have been reset," Ironmace says. Ironmace also references the cheating issues it was battling last week with a characteristically slapdash solution of a Discord bot reporting system.

"This first wipe occurred much sooner than we expected due to challenges we faced from exploiters. We have learned from this experience and have updated the game and our services to be more robust against these adversaries."

Ironmace also says it will be conducting "frequent balance updates during the upcoming weeks" as it onboards continued feedback from players.

Most importantly though, voice chat is coming back. Hollering to friends and foes alike was possible in the popular demo version of Dark and Darker but not in the early access version that surprise launched earlier this month.

"We hope you enjoy screaming to your hearts delight in the dungeons," Ironmace says. Assuming there aren't any bugs or issues with voice chat, that's a big win. If I can't listen to my friend playing as a bard attempt to fearfully broker the most tenuous truce between us and two spell slinging jerks, how else am I supposed to feel alive?

Dark and Darker went offline at 11 am Pacific time and is now back online. The remainder of the patch notes with balance changes are as follows: