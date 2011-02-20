Danger Close are making a new Medal of Honor

Despite their first game in the franchise's reboot receiving lukewarm reviews, Danger Close are developing a second game in the modern-day-set Medal of Honor series.

Producer Greg Goodrich revealed in a blog post entitled “ In case you were wondering… ”: “Yes, Danger Close is currently working on the next Medal of Honor.”

Goodrich went on to say: “Since our launch last October, we've studied, listened and absorbed much of your feedback and are very excited to be marching forward on the next title. We can't wait to tell you more about it, so check back often to the website and the fan page on Facebook.

“It's going to be a fun ride for the Medal of Honor franchise. We are happy to have you aboard.”

Whilst Danger Close had already announced it was recruiting for a new AAA FPS title, speculation had been than the EA studio would be working on a different franchise. Tonight's confirmation demonstrates that even in the face of it's ridiculously high-selling rival Call of Duty, Medal of Honor still plans to persevere.