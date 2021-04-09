D&D game Solasta: Crown of the Magister will exit Early Access with its next update

We won't be able to call Solasta: Crown of the Magister the other RPG based on Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition currently in Early Access for much longer, as developer Tactical Adventures has announced that the next update will bring it to version 1.0.

Solasta has been in Early Access since October of 2020 with regular updates adding features like the Dungeon Maker, which lets players design their own adventures. Though the Dungeon Maker will remain in beta when Solasta's Early Access is done, version 1.0 will come with the full campaign and extra side quests, a level cap of 10 (rather than the current 8), Steam Workshop integration for sharing user-made dungeons, and a full orchestral soundtrack. Post-launch support will include continuing updates to the Dungeon Maker and a free DLC adding the Sorcerer class.

Though Solasta uses the current 5th edition it's an old-fashioned take on D&D, minus things like tieflings and warlocks, and with a more literal interpretation of the rules than Baldur's Gate 3. There's room for more than one approach to the most popular RPG around though, and I'll be playing both for sure. It's available on Steam.