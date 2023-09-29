Cyberpunk 2077's next patch promises to fix the 'Johnny vision' bug and other in-game headaches

Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 overhaul are the last "big updates" to Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn't mean CD Projekt is quite finished with it. The studio announced today that the 2.01 update is in the works, with fixes for a number of big issues still plaguing the game.

One of the biggest fixes in the update is the "Johnny vision" bug encountered by Senior Editor Wes Fenlon, which causes the player's entire field of vision to continuously pulse with a glitchy blue effect that normally signifies Johnny Silverhand's entry into a conversation—but just never stops when the bug occurs. Fortunately, the FX Begone mod eliminates it, but the upcoming patch promises to do away with it completely.

Unfortunately the patch announcement does not make any mention of the bug that halts progress in the Violence quest, in which Lizzy Wizzy sends V out to spy on her manager, but CD Projekt said the 2.01 patch announcement only includes "highlights," and that there will be other fixes and improvements as well. Fingers crossed for all you Violence-doers out there.

The patch also promises overall performance improvements on both PC and console, and PlayStation owners may particularly appreciate a promised fix for an issue that was causing corrupted saves—although, sorry to say, it won't repair any saved games that are already borked.

Speaking of those highlights, here they are:

The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.

V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.

Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.

Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.

Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it's not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.

Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: this won't fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you're experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as manual save) till 2.01 arrives.

Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

A date for the Cyberpunk 2077 2.01 patch wasn't announced, but CD Projekt said it's "coming soon." In the meantime, if you're looking to optimize your performance, be sure to check out our guide to the best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, which includes benchmarks and image quality comparisons to help you fine-tune your Night City experience.