Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds vehicle combat and intense police chases

Audio player loading…

The bevvy of futuristic vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 are mostly just there to help you get from place to place. Sure, they look plenty cool, but you get the sense sometimes that maybe they could play a role in more than just traversal.

The Vehicle Combat mod by Scissors over on NexusMods looks to address that. The mod's primary feature, as its title suggests, is allowing players to aim and fire weapons while driving Cyberpunk 2077's rigs. In Scissor's own words, "There was some functionality in the game's code to enable the player to use weapons while driving. It looks like it was disabled, but thanks to some workarounds, it has now been mostly restored."

That on its own is already pretty neat, but the mod also ensures that you'll have a use for the new vehicle combat system. Cyberpunk 2077 has received ample criticism for the way police response worked in the base game, with cops materializing in the general area where you commit a crime and not chasing you far beyond.

Vehicle Combat retools the wanted system not only for the NCPD, but also the various gangs and factions populating Night City. Enemies in the open world, police scanner missions, and gigs will now call in backup from their respective factions (Scavengers, Tyger Claws, etc.) unless you disable their communications, and will pursue you with vehicles if your wanted level is high enough.

Scissors is still working out a few kinks in implementation, but the mod is largely playable in Cyberpunk 2077's big 1.5 patch.