How to get the free Type-66 'Hoon' car in Cyberpunk 2077

If you're looking for the Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077, you've come to the right place. The Type-66 "Hoon" is just waiting to be claimed, and the best bit is, you don't need to part with any eddies to get your hands on this weaponised vehicle. There aren't any lengthy quests to complete either—simply head to Watson and locate a hidden sidequest there.

Since you also don't need the Phantom Liberty DLC to claim this vehicle, it's well worth the short trip to the northern reaches of Watson to add it to your garage. Here's where to find the Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block car so you can nab the free vehicle.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block Car location

Image 1 of 3 Head to this area of Watson. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) The second warehouse has the car inside. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Find the keys in a box near by. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Head to the northern part of Watson, shown on the map above. The closest fast travel point is Longshore North to the south of this location. Once you arrive at the destination, you'll see a load of warehouses. You want the second warehouse on your left—go through the first one next to the road and you'll find it—you should see a car inside.

As soon as you enter the warehouse, you automatically get the quest "I'm in Love with my Car" and Johnny will appear next to the Type 66 "Hoon" car in the centre. Head over to him and he'll tell you to see if you can find a way to get inside the car. On closer inspection, you'll find that it's locked. So where are the car keys?

You'll find them in the warehouse, but they're pretty well hidden. Look for the shelves that are leaning at a precarious angle close by and look for a box hidden beneath. The box contains the car keys, along with a pistol, a Health Booster, and some Eurodollars. Once you grab the keys, the car's horn will sound and the doors will open so you can claim your prize.

Not only is this vehicle fast, but it also has machine guns mounted on the front which I'd imagine is handy for life in Night City. You can activate the guns with the ALT key, shoot with the left mouse button, and press F to put them away again. And hey, at least you won't have to worry about anyone stealing your parking space.