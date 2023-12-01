Cyberpunk 2077 is finally getting a fully functional metro system, so you can ride around Night City in style

Back in September, senior editor Wes Fenlon praised Cyberpunk 2077's astonishing turnaround but said he still yearned for a fully functioning metro system so he could properly enjoy the grimy majesty of Night City. Today CD Projekt served up some good news for Wes: It's coming in the surprise 2.1 patch that was announced yesterday.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch will add "a city-wide fully functional NCART metro system," CD Projekt said, giving players "a more relaxed way of getting about the most dangerous megalopolis of the dark future." Once the option is unlocked (which happens once you're a little bit into the game, "for narrative reasons"), NCART stations will give you the option to either fast travel to your destination, or hop a ride on one of Night City's five lines. It looks pretty sweet:

Some players will no doubt want to stick with the convenience of fast travel, but I've always found this sort of real-time traversal really contributes to the feeling of immersion: I almost never used fast travel in The Witcher 3, for instance, because there was something about clopping around the countryside on the back of a horse that felt so much more Witchery.

For those who are more 50-50 on it—sometimes you want to ride, sometimes you just want to get there—CD Projekt said during the livestream that you can opt to engage fast-travel at any point during train rides, so you're not stuck waiting if you decide that the slow ride is just a little too slow.

The 2.1 update will also add a new "Radioport" music player you can take with you anywhere, so you can enjoy the city's radio stations even when you're not in car, along with replayable car races (they're currently only available as part of a limited set of missions), improvements to boss fights, new vehicles including a Porsche 911 Cabriolet, better motorcycle handling, and "new secrets to discover."

Cyberpunk 2077's new 911 Cabriolet was "created in cooperation with Porsche." (Image credit: CD Projekt)

There's also a new "Accessibility" tab being added to Cyberpunk 2077's settings menu, which will incorporate the current accessibility options and add a slew of new ones, including larger fonts and HUD elements, an option to remove the timer from the hacking minigame, and various options to tone down visual effects and decorations in the HUD.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch is set to go live on December 5, and will be free for all players. I would imagine that detailed patch notes will be released then too—in the meantime, you can watch the full 2.1 overview stream below.