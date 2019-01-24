Cyberpunk 2077 head writer has left CD Projekt Red to join Blizzard

A creative director for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 has left CD Projekt Red for a role at Blizzard. Sebastian Stepien, who was a creative director on The Witcher 3, as well as a narrative and setting director on Cyberpunk 2077, has revealed via LinkedIn that he now has a new creative director role at Blizzard's California office.

Stepien was part of a trio of creative directors on The Witcher 3, also including Konrad Tomaskiewicz and Mateusz Kanik. According to his LinkedIn page, he started at CD Projekt Red in 2006, working in various ranks as a writer before gaining a promotion as lead story designer in 2010.

There's every possibility that Stepien's job is complete on Cyberpunk 2077: the lengthy gameplay video shown at E3 last year seems to confirm that all aspects of its narrative and setting are probably set in stone. What's more interesting, is what Stepien is up to at Blizzard. There are tonnes of jobs opening at Blizzard for a seeming variety of unannounced projects.