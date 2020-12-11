How to complete the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig in Cyberpunk 2077

Want to know how to complete all the objectives in the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig? As you make your way through the story of Cyberpunk 2077 and explore the neon sights of Night City, you're likely to stumble upon many sidequests and optional gigs. While these are great for picking up extra weapons or mods—as well as giving you some extra cash to play around with—these aren't always as straightforward as you might think.

One such gig is the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig which is triggered partway through one of the main story quests. If you want to figure it out for yourself, you should click away now to avoid potential spoilers. But if you're stuck or you just want to know exactly what you need to do so you can hurry back to the main story, read on to find out how to complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig.

How to complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig

This gig became available to me just after the start of the M'ap Tann Pèlen main quest. Shortly after picking up this quest, a call comes in from Regina Jones, asking you to investigate a cyberpsycho that has been reported to the NCPD. You'll have four main objectives for this gig:

Investigate the area by the bridge

Neutralise the threat

Search the area to collect information

Send the information to Regina

You'll know you're in the right area because as soon as you arrive on the scene, the threat, who you discover to be Matt Liaw, will take out two people in front of you. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be anything you can do to save them but you now have your target in your sights.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Matt Liaw isn't super strong, but he does have a sniper rifle so you should take cover to orient yourself and plan your next move. From here, it should be fairly simple to rush him with a shotgun or an assault rifle. Once you close the distance between you, you'll find that the fight is over pretty quickly. Once he's taken care of, you can loot him for an Old Edgerunner jacket, a MaxDoc Mk.2, and a Nekomata tech sniper.

With the first two objectives taken care of, you now need to find the information for Regina.

Head to the far end of the bridge, making sure to scan around you often and loot everything you can—there are some shards to pick up and read here too. When you're ready, hop onto the top of the blue container here and if you have at least four intelligence, you can jack into the access point to extract some Eurodollars.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you search inside this blue container, you'll find a computer. The information you're looking for is stored on it so press R to open it and then hold F to use it. Read through the three messages to get the information needed for the third objective.

Now all that's left is to send the information you've just acquired to Regina. You can't call her so instead you should open your messages tab to find a pre-written reply. Send this to her to complete the fourth objective and you should find that she'll respond almost instantly. You'll be rewarded with 1180 Eurodollars for completing the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War gig.