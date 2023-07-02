CS:GO ban wave results in over $2 million worth of skins and other items being lost

By Jody Macgregor
published

A skin gambling site has taken this as proof of victory over its rival, who it accused of crypto money laundering.

Image for CS:GO ban wave results in over $2 million worth of skins and other items being lost
(Image credit: Valve)

Valve has banned roughly 40 CS:GO accounts for trading, with the result that more than $2 million worth of in-game items have been lost. Any account that receives a community ban can no longer trade items, and so their stockpiles of CS:GO skins, stickers, gloves, knives, and the like are now in limbo. Other traders are apparently taking this as a warning, and selling everything they've got

Back in June, gambling site CSGOEmpire released a spreadsheet listing CS:GO traders they accused of being part of a scheme to launder cryptocurrency through CSGORoll, a rival gambling site. According to Dexerto, all but one of the accounts in that document were among those caught in this latest ban wave, and there has been speculation that Valve targeted them deliberately.

We've reached out to Valve to ask if these accounts were chosen because of their connection to CSGORoll, but have not received a reply. Without that confirmation there's no way to know for sure if that's why they were chosen, or if they or simply happened to be caught in the same ban wave. 

CSGOEmpire has been taking it as definitive proof of a victory over its rival, however, who it accused of having "illegally laundered $12.7m in crypto over the last month alone" as well as attempting blackmail to prevent the list being made public.

CSGORoll's owner made a public statement on Twitter to deny the accusations of money laundering, as well as declaring the site is not engaging in gambling. "I own a gamified skins trading platform," he wrote, "by law, this is not classified as a casino in our largest markets because we do not offer cash withdrawals."

Steam's online conduct rules restrict users from engaging in "commercial activity" on the platform, including "running contests; gambling; buying or selling Steam accounts; selling content, gift cards, or other items".

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments