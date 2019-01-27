Crytek teases 'new AAA game' built with SpatialOS

Crytek, the developers of the Crysis series and Early Access survival shooter Hunt: Showdown, is working on a "new AAA game" built using Improbable's SpatialOS, the multiplayer-focused cloud platform.

Crytek said it would reveal more about the game—built using SpatialOS and Crytek's own game engine, CryEngine—"soon", but didn't give any more details.

In the same blog post, Crytek announced that it was creating a full SpatialOS game development kit for CryEngine. "Progress has already been made on this, and CryEngine developer Automaton has created its own open source integration with SpatialOS for its forthcoming 1000-player battle royale title Mavericks: Proving Grounds," it said. SpatialOS is also being used in games such as Bossa Studio's sandbox MMO Worlds Adrift.

Improbable's SpatialOS has been in the news recently because it was found to be in breach of game engine Unity's terms of service, prompting concerns that developers could no longer build SpatialOS games in Unity. The issue was later resolved, and Improbable is no longer in violation of the terms of service.