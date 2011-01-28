Crytek already have a plot prepared for Crysis 3

Crytek already have a potential plot for Crysis 3 prepared. Talking to CVG , Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli explained that the company already know how the story could progress into a third title. He also highlighted that the production of a sequel entirely depends on the success of Crysis 2. Read on for the details.

Yerli commented: "We definitely want to make Crysis 3. I'm not making a formal announcement. We'd like to make Crysis 3 but the second game needs to be successful first. I will mention that there is a plan for how the fiction of Crysis should roll out, but again, it depends on the success of Crysis 2.

"If it doesn't meet our goals for whatever reason and doesn't even break even then there may not be a Crysis 3," he added. "But if it sells anywhere near what [Call of Duty] Black Ops has, there may be more from Crysis."

Whilst Crysis is the series that the company is most recognisable for, Yerli claims that it wont be the only IP Crytek will be working on in the future. "We have a bigger ability now to expand with more games. As a company we can't just make shooters, we need to breed genuinely new forms of entertainment and interactive experiences... The genre may not even exist yet for that matter, so what we're keen on is games that offer new experiences for every moment the gamer plays."