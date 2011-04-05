Crysis 2 patch improves anti-cheat measures

Anyone whose been shot by a permanently cloaked, permanently armoured enemy in Crysis 2 multiplayer will know that the game still has problems with cheaters. Crytek hope to crack down on hacks with their latest patch. The update focuses on fixing a number of multiplayer bugs, improving the UI, fixing login issues and improving anti-cheat measures. You'll find the latest patch notes below.
The patch is out now, and will automatically download when Crysis 2 is launched. Crytek say that Steam users may experience some slow install times, and that they're working on a fix for that now. Bluesnews spotted the patch notes on the Crysis 2 forums .
- Further improved anti-cheat measures
- Fix for spurious characters appearing when initiating text chat
- Fix for Chatlog doesn't disappear after kill cam
- Fixed occasional login issues
- Changed VOIP defaults
- Fixed some UI aspect issues on multiple monitors
- Added option for crouch toggle in MP & SP
- Fixed a bug where players lost Nano Catalyst points after restarting the game
- Filter settings in server browser are now retained
- Default player count required to start a game from the lobby lowered to 4
- Fixed issue related to “Deleting Reference Counted Object Twice” error that appeared for some users with strict router/firewall settings
- Fixed issue of not being able to melee after dying
- Fixed issue where some video cards were being stated as unsupported