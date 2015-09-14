Cryptic League of Legends tease appears on Facebook

The tale of a pale man with dark hair and a lonely soul that appeared today on the League of Legends Facebook page is teasing the arrival of a new Champion. It is brief, and it is ominous. "They are coming. Listen to their tale."

Lamb: There was once a pale man with dark hair who was very lonely.

Wolf: Why was it lonely?

Lamb: All things must meet this man. So, they shunned him.

Wolf: Did he chase them all?

Lamb: He took an axe and split himself in two.

Wolf: So he would always have a friend?

Lamb: So he would always have a friend.

Surrender At 20 (via Rock, Paper, Shotgun) has a bit more about what's going on, dug up from files found on LoL's Public Beta Environment. The files in question include images of the masks that appear in the teaser and references to "Lamb and Wolf," as well as death—or perhaps, based on the description of the "pale man" who everyone shuns, and everyone meets, that should be Death.

That the tale (and all the rest of it) signals the coming of a new Champion was confirmed last week by Champion designer RiotWrekz, who tweeted, "They are coming = new champ teaser. Confirmed."

So that's what it is. But what does it mean?