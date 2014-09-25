Crusader Kings 2: A Game of Thrones mod update improves life on the Wall

Have you tried the Game of Thrones mod for Crusader Kings 2? You should; it's very good—inspiring whole tales of intrigue, treachery and incompetence. The mod has this week updated to v0.8, further bolstering an already perfectly playable total conversion with a full Night's Watch overhaul and White Walker rework.

Here are the basic features added in v0.8. You can find a full changelist over at the mod's forum, but be warned: they may contain nuts spoilers.

Many White Walkers improvements/fixes

Night's watch revamp

Titular kingdoms for Essos

Essos flavour

Dynamic Golden Company invasions

A new 'Prison Break' event series

Reduced Jon Snow's learning attribute to nothing

Okay, fine, I made that last one up.

Download CK2: Game of Thrones here.