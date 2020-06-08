Crucible is removing two of its three game modes

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter Crucible had what we charitably call a mixed reception when it launched last month (our reviewer gave it a 48). Last week, developers Relentless Studios released a statement explaining the feedback and criticism has been heard, and they have plans to deal with it.

First, two of its three modes will be taken down so they can focus on improving the Heart of the Hive mode, which has proven its most popular. This is the mode in which two teams of four race to capture harvesters and fight NPCs until a hive heart monster spawns and they can kill it. Both Harvester Command and Alpha Hunters will be retired "for the foreseeable future."

That's a shame, as our reviewer preferred Alpha Hunters. As Morgan wrote, "I had a bit more fun in Crucible’s duos-only 18-player battle royale mode, Alpha Hunters. The map still feels too big for the number of players, but the action does tend to kick off faster than Heart of the Hive. There’s also a neat twist—players that have lost their partner can offer to partner up with enemy players and reform a duo on-the-fly."

Top priorities for Relentless are "voice chat, a surrender option, a system to deal with AFK players ruining matches, an expanded ping system, and potentially some form of mini-map" and they'll also be working on the new-player experience, as well as matchmaking, hit feedback, and improving framerate.

While working on these changes and additions, Crucible's planned first season of content is being put off. As franchise leader Colin Johanson explains, "We're going to stay in pre-season until those features and polish that have been identified by the community are completed." He also promises a roadmap of changes is on the way, because no live service game is complete without a roadmap.