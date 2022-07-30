Counter-Strike's famous Door Stuck video has been hijacked by copyright fraud

Audio player loading…

One of the most famous Counter-Strike videos of all time has been hit with the inevitable bogeyman of YouTube: Somebody's copyright claimed it that doesn't own it. The 35-second video has been a perennial joke in the CS scene since it was uploaded in 2007, and even has a spray in CS:GO dedicated to it.

In the clip, a knife-swinging player trolls their teammate—who is rapping Snoop Dogg and Pharell's Drop It Like It's Hot into voice chat over a very grainy 2007 microphone. Following the other player around and swinging his knife, original uploader Kinetik001 gets them stuck in a door. They proceed to absolutely lose their mind and start yelling a lot, simply screaming "Door Stuck!" as all logic, reason, and capability fails them and they result to extremely 2007-era FPS insults. Both are subsequently killed by the enemy team, but not before the dude stuck in the door bags a kill.

"Yo, I'm adding this guy to friends," says the last voice on chat.

After nearly 24 million views, however, the video has been hijacked by someone who's claiming the audio copyright on it. Bob Tik, apparently, says that the game audio of Door Stuck is their own original music.

Politely, in his statement (opens in new tab) KinetiK001 says that the claimant is a copyright troll. For my opinion, at least, this is in fact just someone engaging in widespread copyright fraud: Another YouTuber named 3kliksphilip has identified (opens in new tab) that this is a serial offense for that account.

It's really nothing new at this point, just another example of how disingenuous people and automated systems have turned YouTube into a horror show of copyright claims and stolen income from monetized videos.