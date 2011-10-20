Counter-Strike: Global Offensive video shows hour long contest from the Intel Extreme Masters

Here's an hour of competitive action from the recent Extreme Masters Global Challenge Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest between Europe and the USA, spotted on VG247 . The contest takes place on Counter-Strike classic, Dust, showing off the updated Source engine and some of Global Offensive's new gadgets, including taser guns and decoy grenades. The decoy grenades do very little to fool these seasoned vets. There's a moment where one backs off and looks it it, puzzled for a moment. Then he resumes his kill streak without hesitation.