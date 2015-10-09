Cougar QBX tested: an incredibly compact mini-ITX case

The QBX splayed open. A mini-ITX motherboard fits into the top-left corner, while the top-right holds the power supply. Zoom in on the picture and you can see circular half-globes rising out of the metal. That’s for the motherboard. It’s pre-risen!

Hidden behind the bundle of front panel connector cables is a raised metal bracket that actually holds in the power supply, no screws required. You can see the other bracket in the gap between the motherboard and power supply space. The cable along the top plugs into the power supply, then runs an extension to the plug at the back of the case.

A full-length (350mm, to be precise) graphics card fits along the bottom of the case. In the foreground, you can see the detached panel that includes a 3.5-inch hard drive cage and slots for two SSDs. There’s also space for a single 120mm fan (or radiator+fan for liquid cooling) to be mounted here. Removing the panel is stupid easy: it slides in and out of the slots at the top of the case, so you can also flip it up for easy access to the guts without completely removing it.

One other tidbit: the top panel of the case is removable, and you can fit two more 120mm fans up there. It’s ridiculous how much you can cram into the QBX.