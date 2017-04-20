Corsair's liquid cooled Hydro GTX 1080 Ti aims for quiet gaming

The last time we told you about Corsair and MSI teaming up to liquid cool a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, it was in reference to MSI's Sea Hawk and Sea Hawk X models. Now less than a month later Corsair is touting what looks to be the same card as the Sea Hawk (non-X model), but with a bigger emphasis on its own brand.

Like the Sea Hawk variant, Corsair's Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti comes with an all-in-one liquid cooler already attached and ready to go. All you have to do is plug the card into a PCI Express x16 slot and mount the AIO cooler to a 120mm fan slot—ideally at the rear exhaust, replacing whatever fan is already in place, or at the top of the case if it will reach.

The cooler that is attached here is a Corsair Hydro Series H55. It has a micro-fin copper base that pulls heat from the GPU and pumps it to the 120mm radiator. According to Corsair, you can expect up to 50 percent lower GPU temps, which in turn means being able to sustain boost speeds for longer periods of time.

It is not clear if there the components on the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti card are any different than the ones used on MSI's Sea Hawk variant. We suspect they're the same, as MSI's branding is in play here. On top of that, the clockspeeds are identical:

Silent mode: 1,480MHz base, 1,582MH boost, 11,016MHz memory

Gaming mode: 1,493MHz base, 1,607MHz boost, 11,016MHz memory

OC mode: 1,506MHz base, 1,620MHz boost, 11,124MHz memory

Corsair's card offers three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a dual-link DVI-D port. Power is supplied through 8-pin and 6-pin (one each) PCIe plugs.

The Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti is available now direct from Corsair for $800.

