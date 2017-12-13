Corsair launches the world’s fastest memory kit for laptops and SFF PCs

RAM speed may not matter as much as it once did, but that hasn't stopped Corsair from claiming bragging rights when it can. Now is one of those moments—the company announced a new 32GB (8x4GB) Vengeance DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM (small outline dual in-line memory module), currently the fastest of its kind, offering enthusiasts both speed and capacity.

In years past, SO-DIMMs were primarily found in laptops and all-in-one PCs. They still are, though the recent influx of mini PCs and other small form factor (SFF) systems has expanded the market for SO-DIMMs. Those are precisely the types of PCs Corsair is targeting with this new kit.

"Motherboards such as the ASRock X299E-ITX are able to fit all the power and performance of Intel’s high-end motherboard chipset into a tiny Mini-ITX form factor but have, until now, been limited on memory frequency and bandwidth," Corsair says.

Corsair said it's using cherry-picked Samsung B-die memory chips that are hand-sorted and "extensively binned" on this memory kit. They are rated to run at 4,000MHz with 19-23-23-45 timings, at 1.35V.

The caveat to having speed and capacity is cost, and this kit is no exception. Corsair is selling its new RAM on its website for $595.