Corsair announces liquid cooled GTX 1080, sticks LEDs on new DDR4 RAM

The GTX 1080 Founders Edition cards may already be up for order, but if you're an overclocking fanatic (and fan of liquid cooling), watch out: Corsair has its own model of the 1080 to keep an eye on. At Computex on Monday Corsair announced the Hydro GTX 1080, with a Corsair closed-loop cooler attached to an MSI 1080.

Since the card is scheduled for Q3 of this year, details were scarce: Corsair's press release states "the Hydro GFX pushes the GTX 1080 to the limit thanks to its greatly increased GPU core cooling capacity," but doesn't offer up any specific performance numbers or a price. We expect to see those closer to release.

Corsair's other major new product for the show floor follows in the footsteps of RAM companies like Avexir with a new memory stick outfitted with RGB LEDs. The Vengeance LED will fill the prestigious position of Corsair's fastest DDR4 RAM "with specially selected Samsung ICs driving kits to 4,333MHz and beyond." And, as the 'LED' in the name indicates, the Vengeance has a new heat spreader with LEDs built-in.

Corsair's other new RAM module for Computex is a 'Special Edition' of the Dominator Platinum, with a couple new metal finishes (black and brushed aluminum) and selectively binned Samsung chips. If you're not fluent in the world of RAM, that essentially means the cream of the crop when it comes to performance, in the same way some CPUs can close in on 5GHz overclocks while others hit their limits at 4.3GHz. The Special Edition Dominators should be able to overclock to higher speeds than your average memory stick with less rigorously chosen memory modules.



Corsair didn't offer a price or memory timings for the new RAM, either, but like the Hydro GFX 1080 they'll be available in the third quarter of 2016.