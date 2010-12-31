Constant net connection no longer required for Ubisoft games

It looks like DRM checks on games such as Assassin's Creed 2 and Splinter Cell: Conviction have been changed for the better. The controversial DRM system was launched earlier this year with Settlers 7, and required players to be permanently connected to the internet in order to play. Now the games will no longer pause instantly if a connection is lost, but will still require an internet connection to validate the install every time the game is booted up.

The change in the copy protection has been noticed by gamers on Reddit , who have posted screenshots showing Assassin's Creed 2 and Splinter Cell: Conviction running with web connections turned off.

Good news for anyone with a flaky wireless connection then, though the games will require an internet connection to boot up the games. It's the first change in the DRM we've seen since Ubisoft decided not to use it for the real time strategy game, RUSE .

A step in the right direction?