Consortium: The Tower has a new crowdfunding home on Fig

Crowdfunding campaigns tend to be a riskier strategy nowadays, at least compared with the halcyon years of 2013-14. When Consortium: The Tower hit Kickstarter in January, the strength of the concept – an FPS RPG set in a ginormous cyberpunk skyscraper – wasn't enough to attract the $450,000 Canadian dollars studio Interdimensional Games sought. In the end it only attracted $182,780.

The studio realised early that the campaign was unlikely to reach its goal, so it announced that it had a "radical" plan to save the project. That was later revealed to be a campaign on Fig, which allows both investments and standard crowdfunding pledges.

The good news is, if you've been waiting to partake in that campaign, it's live right now. This time the studio is seeking US$300,000 (which is roughly the same as the Kickstarter goal in Canadian dollars), and it has already raised $124,023 with 34 days to go.

The Tower is a follow-up to the original Consortium, which was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in 2013.