Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces announced

Relic has announced a new multiplayer expansion for Company of Heroes 2. It's called The British Forces. I don't think I need to explain what it's about.

I will embed this trailer, though, full as it is of tally-ho British vim and vigour.

According to Relic, the British will feature a "unique tech-tree that challenges the player to balance the constant trade-off between mobility and defense." It will, they say, essentially provide two factions in one—letting the player customise their development in a bid to surprise their opponent. There'll also be eight new maps.

As with previous CoH2 expansions, The British Forces will be a standalone expansion. It'll be available from September 3, and cost £10.

