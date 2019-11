Alice: Madness Returns

by Nic Clapper

Here's the first of a couple of shots from Nic Clapper that'll be featured in this round-up. Alice: Madness Returns is absurdly colourful most of the time, but this well composed shot captures the darker side of Wonderland rather well. If you like good screenshots I'd heartily recommend having a glance over his Flickr account, which features shots like this one from Mirror's Edge , this one from Rage and this from Chronicles of Riddick . Lovely stuff.