EA cancels Command & Conquer, devs admit to "not making the game you want to play"

EA's free-to-play Command & Conquer successor has been canceled during its closed alpha phase. A post on developer Victory Games' site points to community feedback as the primary reason for this decision. Polygon reports, via sources inside the studio, that the dev team is also being laid off.

"Part of being in a creative team is the understanding that not all of your choices are going to work out," the official announcement reads. "In this case, we shifted the game away from campaign mode and built an economy-based, multiplayer experience. Your feedback from the alpha trial is clear: We are not making the game you want to play."

Originally announced way back in December 2011 as Command & Conquer: Generals 2, the latest entry in the venerable RTS series was later reimagined as a mictrotransaction-based free-to-play game, which was slated to enter beta this year. The statement from Victory ends with the assertion: "We are determined to get the best game made as soon as possible. To that end, we have already begun looking at a number of alternatives to get the game back on track."