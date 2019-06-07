Command & Conquer Remastered update shows off the new UI

Command & Conquer Remastered has left the pre-production phase, according to an update from EA, so it's time for a sneak peek at what Petroglyph and Lemon Sky have been working on. Multiplayer is already in a playable state and the art team is updating the game for 4K, but it's the UI that's in the spotlight this time.

It definitely looks like a C&C UI, but Petroglyph have made some improvements that have been requested by the community.

"We've done our best to capture the visual spirit of Tiberian Dawn," says producer Jim Vessella. "And of course would embrace a similar approach for Red Alert.

At the top of the list is a reduction in scrolling in the sidebar. Based on suggestions from players, Petroglyph have brought the build tabs from Red Alert 2 and Tiberium Wars and plonked them into the original UI, with a few tweaks. All buildings are under a single tab, and the sidebar now fits 18 build buttons.

The build buttons have been recreated based on the Gold Edition, while there have been some other tweaks to support the team's localisation efforts. The money and options sections have been moved around, too.

"All of these changes are done in the aspiration of keeping the spirit of the legacy sidebar," says Vessella, "while optimising for a modern RTS gameplay experience."

Command & Conquer Remastered doesn't have a release date yet, but it's likely still quite some time away.