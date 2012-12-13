Cliff Bleszinski on the prospect of a new studio: "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when and with who."

Back in October, developer/gaming rock star Cliff Bleszinski announced that he would be leaving Epic Games after 20 years . The question that immediately started circulating was, unsurprisingly, what's next for Cliffy B? In a recent interview with X-Play on G4, he made it clear that his days in game development are far from over.

"I had been working with them since I was 17 years old," he said of Epic. "It's time for a fresh start." On the subject of said fresh start, Bleszinski mentioned ""It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when and with who."

Bleszinski's time at Epic saw some of the PC's most well-known franchises, including Unreal, Unreal Tournament, and the Unreal Engine, which has driven everything from Mass Effect to BioShock. It's a tough act to follow, but Bleszinski thinks he has a bead on how to take his career forward. "I just want to create an environment where people can pan for gold..." he said when asked what his future studio might look like. "You kind of have to trust the process, and trust the people in that process."

via G4tv.com