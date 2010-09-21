Civilization V demo out on Steam: so long, world

Civilization V is out today in the US, and the demo is already up on Steam and ready to play. It limits you to one small map, with 6 civilisations and 12 city states: small factions who can't expand, but can be useful allies or victims. Three leaders to choose from, and all eight difficulty modes available. Combine this with our Civilization V review , and you should have all the appetite whetting you need. For those of us in the UK, we have two more days to wait until the full game launches. Because the world would end if a game came out on a Tuesday here.