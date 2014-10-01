Popular

Civilization: Beyond Earth trailer teaches all you need to know

Civ Beyond Earth

Settle in with your warm drink of preference, because a man is about to talk to you about aliens, robots and hexagons for the next nine-and-a-bit minutes. It should be a good time.

Civilization: Beyond Earth is out later this month, and in preparation, Firaxis has released this lengthy trailer explaining everything you need to know about the sci-fi Civ.

Beyond Earth is due out 24 October. As a fan of moving small pieces across hex-based maps, I can't wait. For more, you can watch our hands-on impressions here, or read them here.

Phil Savage

