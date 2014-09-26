When Civilization: Beyond Earth was first announced, my biggest concern was that it would just be Civilization 5 re-skinned with a space theme. I got access to the first 250 turns of Beyond Earth, and after having spent a lot of time with it I can confidently say that, although it may feel familiar, this game takes a giant leap forward for the series. Watch the video for my full thoughts on the latest Civ installment.
Civilization: Beyond Earth gameplay video and hands-on impressions
