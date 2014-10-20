Civilization: Beyond Earth – the big things you need to know

Those who are experienced with the Civ series—or at least Civilization V—will recognize how familiar Beyond Earth feels, but the experience of playing it for the first time can be overwhelming. There's a whole new visual language to learn and a lot of changes to classic Civ gameplay.

Based on my playtime with a recent preview build (which was limited to 250 turns), I’ve put together a list of the biggest changes I've found from Civilization V to Beyond Earth. There are many more small changes beyond these, but if you want to be prepared to jump head first into the game on launch day, these are the most important things you should know.