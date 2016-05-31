Popular

Cities: Skylines player constructs central Seattle using 50,000 buildings

We'd have suburbs if it weren't for the building limit.

Intrepid Cities: Skylines player inthoughtwelive has recreated downtown Seattle using 49,152 buildings, at which point the building limit put an end to his architectural dreams. I haven't been to Seattle—this could be a replica Mombasa for all I know—but Google Maps seems to corroborate things.

Starting with a template by Tanis_2589, inthoughtwelive "redid all the highways, and then eyeballed the rest using Google Earth as a reference". Traffic lights had to be forcibly disabled so as to avoid a traffic jam of apocalyptic proportions.

Seattle residents can attempt to spot their house in the full gallery here.

