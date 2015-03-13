Cities: Skylines mod completely recreates GTAV's Los Santos

PC gamers can't actually play Grand Theft Auto V yet, but thanks to the efforts of Steam user grockefeller, we can pay a visit to the friendly city of Los Santos, which he has recreated—along with Palomino and Sandy Shores—in Cities: Skylines.

Man, that was fast.

Cities: Skylines was not a game I expected to be a hit, but it came off quite well in our review, and even more importantly, people are buying it and doing some amazing things with it. This mod lets players take to the streets to appreciate the fruits of their urban planning labors from a first-person perspective, for instance, while this weirdo created an entire city in which only one, single home could be built, and then spent days spying on the family that moved in.

The Los Santos reconstruction is a project on a somewhat larger scale. The mod description says it's "the completely built region of South San Andreas including the cities of Los Santos, Palomino, and Sandy Shores." Note that in order to actually use it, you'll also need the separate 2x4 parking lots mod, and unlimited money to cover the city's debt, which is apparently significant. As grockefeller succinctly put it, "It was expensive."